Arizona Baseball sweeps Opening Day doubleheader

Arizona opened their 2018 NCAA Baseball season in style Saturday, sweeping a doubleheader from Bryant in front of 3,124 fans at Hi Corbett Field.

The Wildcats (2-0) shut out the Bulldogs 4-0 in the opener, before taking the nightcap 5-1.

In Saturday’s first game, junior right-hander Cody Deason set the tone with seven shutout innings.

Alfonso Rivas drove in a pair of runs with an eighth inning single.

In the finale, Michael Flynn got the start and earned the win, going 5 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out five.

Mitchell Morimoto had a pair of RBI.

Stevenson went 5-for-8 on the day with two RBI and two runs scored.

The Wildcats will now go for the series sweep Sunday at noon.

