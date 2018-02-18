Chicks n Chaps promotes breast cancer research at Tucson Rodeo

Austin Dillon wins the 60th Daytona 500 in overtime.
A sea of pink could be seen on the rodeo grounds on Sunday as breast cancer took the spotlight, not just animals and athletes.
It's the Year of the Dog. On Saturday night, the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center joined together for a night of festivities commemorating the Lunar New Year. Dancing and singing were among the activities, but the organization also took a moment to remember the country's Chinese American veterans.
On the first day of the Tucson Rodeo, the stars of the future hit the main arena.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations is advising travelers that the Port of Nogales, DeConcini crossing, will undergo canopy construction Monday, Feb. 19 through Thursday, Feb. 22.
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.
Over the last nine months, Ryan Garret has called the police on his neighbor dozens of times.
A South Pacific cruise was interrupted by brawls apparently caused by a 23-member family who threw punches at other passengers, some of whom locked themselves in cabins to escape days of violence.
Flu activity has led to 20 pediatric deaths so far this year so recognizing early symptoms and signs of the flu are vital.
