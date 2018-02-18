Bowman and Busch crash out on 500's final lap

Austin Dillon has won the 60th Daytona 500 in overtime.

He drives the #3 car made famous by Dale Earnhardt who won the race 20 years ago.

It’s his first win at the race known as the Super Bowl of Stock Car Racing.

Tucson’s Alex Bowman and one-time UA student Kurt Busch were both knocked out of the race in an accident that occurred on the final lap of the race.

Bowman was running 9th at the time and finishes 17th.

Busch who was in 2nd place when the crash occurred ends up in 26th.

