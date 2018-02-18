Bowman and Busch crash out on 500's final lap

The NBA All-Star Game between Team LeBron and Team Stephen at Staples Center has begun.
Austin Dillon wins the 60th Daytona 500 in overtime.
Two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash and fellow star point guard Jason Kidd, Grant Hill and Ray Allen are among the 13 finalists for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
For the second straight season the Salpointe Catholic boys basketball team ends Catalina Foothills' season in overtime.
5 local teams are moving on to the next round of their state hoops tournaments.
