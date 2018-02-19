16 UA Hockey pounds 24th ranked ASU, literally

#16 Arizona defeated 24th ranked Arizona State 6-1 on Sunday evening in a fight-marred game at the Tucson Arena.

The game included altercations between UA forward Jake Dickinson and the Sun Devils’ Ben Mack as well as dustups between Roy Grandov (UA) and Owen Larsen (ASU) and the two team’s goaltenders Austin Wilson (UA) and Jake Burkel (ASU) who squared off at center ice in the third period.

Chris Westlund and Robert Smythe each scored twice and Josh Larson and Justin Plumhoff also scored for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats (23-10-2) are sitting pretty for a berth in the ACHA National Tournament.

The top 20 ranked teams qualify for Nationals; the official tournament bids will be announced this week.

The tournament is upcoming in Columbus, Ohio the second week of March.

Arizona will play #12 UNLV in Las Vegas on Friday, February 23 and Saturday, February 24 to conclude their regular season.

Copyright 2018 UA Wildcat Hockey. All rights reserved.

David Kelly contributed to this story.