WOMEN: ASU completes Territorial sweep

After protecting home court on Friday night, Arizona State won on the road in McKale Center over Arizona by a score of 69-45 on Sunday evening.

Kiana Ibis led the way for ASU (19-9, 10-6 Pac-12) with 14 points.

For the Wildcats (6-21, 2-14 Pac-12), Lucia Alonso had a nice line, scoring 10 points, grabbing six rebounds and handing out five assists.

Sam Thomas also hit double-figures for the 15th time this season, scoring 11 points.

Arizona will wrap up the regular season next week at home against the Oregon schools.

First up will be Oregon State on Friday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. MST for Arizona’s annual Pink Game.

You can read more about Sunday’s loss over at ArizonaWildcats.com.

