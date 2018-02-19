Arizona Baseball blows past Bryant

Arizona completed a three-game sweep of Bryant on Sunday at Hi Corbett Field, topping the Bulldogs 10-1 in front of 2,359 fans.

Junior left-hander Avery Weems made his Arizona debut Sunday and picked up the win, continuing the solid pitching for the Wildcats.

The Flagstaff-native went 5 2/3 innings, scattering six hits and allowing just one run with two walks and three strikeouts.

Juan Aguilera, Gil Luna and Preston Price combined for 3 1/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Nick Quintana paced the way offensively, going 4-for-5 with an RBI and his first two doubles on the season.

Cameron Cannon also had a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with three RBI and Cal Stevenson went 6-for-12 on the weekend.

Arizona returns to action Wednesday in San Diego versus No. 4 Arkansas. Game time is 8 p.m.

