McQuillin and Bowen yield little in UA sweep

Hanan Bowen retired the final 14 batters she faced in a one-hit victory over Bryant

Taylor McQuillin and Hanah Bowen allowed one baserunner apiece in a pair of one-hit shutouts that closed out the Hillenbrand Invitational.

UA defeated Colorado State 3-0 and Bryant 14-0 (5 innings) to sweep the Hillenbrand Invitational (4-0).

McQuillin had a perfect-game bid broken up with a one-out bloop single in the sixth inning.

She finished with 12 strikeouts.

Tamara Statman drove in two runs with a bases-loaded pinch-hit double in the 6th.

In Game 2, the freshman Bowen who struck out eight Bulldogs, retired the final 14 batters she faced.

Ashleigh Hughes, Jessie Harper, Hillary Edior and Joelle Krist all homered for Arizona.

The Wildcats (8-1) are in action this weekend in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Palm Springs, California.

Arizona opens the event on Thursday vs. North Carolina and Missouri.

You can read more about Sunday’s doubleheader sweep over at ArizonaWildcats.com.

