Group beautifies Tucson while providing jobs to people with disabilities

According to police, the incident happened near the 100 block of El Camino Real at about 4 p.m.
According to police, the incident happened near the 100 block of El Camino Real at about 4 p.m.
The KOLD News 13 weather team has called a First Alert Action Day for Monday, Feb. 19, when southern Arizona will could see rain, cooler weather and possibly mountain snow.
The KOLD News 13 weather team has called a First Alert Action Day for Monday, Feb. 19, when southern Arizona will could see rain, cooler weather and possibly mountain snow.
Making Tucson beautiful, one plant at a time is just one of the goals of the nonprofit group, Desert Survivors. The other goal is to give meaningful employment to people with disabilities.
Making Tucson beautiful, one plant at a time is just one of the goals of the nonprofit group, Desert Survivors. The other goal is to give meaningful employment to people with disabilities.
Austin Dillon wins the 60th Daytona 500 in overtime.
Austin Dillon wins the 60th Daytona 500 in overtime.
A sea of pink could be seen on the rodeo grounds on Sunday as breast cancer took the spotlight, not just animals and athletes.
A sea of pink could be seen on the rodeo grounds on Sunday as breast cancer took the spotlight, not just animals and athletes.
The 15-year-old took bullets to the back and both legs, but the 20 classmates he was protecting survived uninjured.
The 15-year-old took bullets to the back and both legs, but the 20 classmates he was protecting survived uninjured.
Investigators say the 72-year-old man punched and strangled his roommate after she asked for his half of the electric bill.
Investigators say the 72-year-old man punched and strangled his roommate after she asked for his half of the electric bill.
Already a much-celebrated pop culture milestone, "Black Panther" is now a record-setting smash at the box office, too.
Already a much-celebrated pop culture milestone, "Black Panther" is now a record-setting smash at the box office, too.
A South Pacific cruise was interrupted by brawls apparently caused by a 23-member family who threw punches at other passengers, some of whom locked themselves in cabins to escape days of violence.
A South Pacific cruise was interrupted by brawls apparently caused by a 23-member family who threw punches at other passengers, some of whom locked themselves in cabins to escape days of violence.
Fergie's rendition of the national anthem left the NBA All-Star players and fans confused and amused on Sunday night.
Fergie's rendition of the national anthem left the NBA All-Star players and fans confused and amused on Sunday night.
Fergie lit social media aflame on Sunday night with her questionable rendition of the national anthem.
Fergie lit social media aflame on Sunday night with her questionable rendition of the national anthem.
A public school in East Baton Rouge Parish will be the first in the area to have new technology on its campus aimed at helping police zero in on suspected shooters. It's already being used in more than 100 schools across the country.
A public school in East Baton Rouge Parish will be the first in the area to have new technology on its campus aimed at helping police zero in on suspected shooters. It's already being used in more than 100 schools across the country.
A historic five bedroom home built in the 1900s for sale in Leesville has an interesting history.
A historic five bedroom home built in the 1900s for sale in Leesville has an interesting history.