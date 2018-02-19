Sierra Vista boy dies of gunshot wound

The KOLD News 13 weather team has called a First Alert Action Day for Monday, Feb. 19, when southern Arizona will could see rain, cooler weather and possibly mountain snow.
The legislation would help the city of Nogales avoid paying millions of dollars to repair or replace a problematic sewage line.
According to police, the incident happened near the 100 block of El Camino Real at about 4 p.m.
Making Tucson beautiful, one plant at a time is just one of the goals of the nonprofit group, Desert Survivors. The other goal is to give meaningful employment to people with disabilities.
Austin Dillon wins the 60th Daytona 500 in overtime.
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.
The 15-year-old took bullets to the back and both legs, but the 20 classmates he was protecting survived uninjured.
Fergie lit social media aflame on Sunday night with her questionable rendition of the national anthem.
The dynamic duo tried the "tall man" trick, with one sitting on the other's shoulders while wearing a comically large overcoat to hide. To no one's surprise, it didn't work.
Betty Jean King and Donna King have lived right across the street from the Rhythm and Blues Sports bar in Cusseta, Alabama for almost ten years.
Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.
As the new era begins at Arkansas football in Fayetteville, Coach Chad Morris brought with him an assistant who's recruiting experience was documented in a 2009 movie.
If you were already planning to go to Cedar Point with a friend or your family this spring or summer, this might be your lucky weekend. The self-proclaimed ‘Roller Coaster Capital of the World’ is having a buy one, get one free sale on tickets this weekend.
The three victims in a fatal crash involving multiple cars in Brunswick County Friday night have been identified.
