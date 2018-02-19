Sierra Vista boy dies of gunshot wound

A Sierra Vista boy died of a gunshot wound on Sunday, Feb. 18.

According to police, the incident happened near the 100 block of El Camino Real at about 4 p.m.

The Sierra Vista Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police are not releasing the name of the boy or other children who were at the scene.

