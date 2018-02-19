GOALIE FIGHT! Wildcats, Sun Devils battle on the ice - Tucson News Now

GOALIE FIGHT! Wildcats, Sun Devils battle on the ice

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Arizona's Austin Wilson gave Wildcats fans something to remember on Senior Night on Sunday night, Feb. 18.

Fighting is part of hockey, but it is rare to see a goalie get into the action. It is even rarer to see two goalies going at it with everyone else watching.

The 6-foot, 220-pound senior from Lundington, MI, left the crease in Arizona's 6-1 win over Arizona State and got into a fight with Sun Devils goalie Joey Daccord.

You can see video of the fight below.

