GOALIE FIGHT! Wildcats, Sun Devils battle on the ice

Arizona's Austin Wilson gave Wildcats fans something to remember on Senior Night on Sunday night, Feb. 18.

Fighting is part of hockey, but it is rare to see a goalie get into the action. It is even rarer to see two goalies going at it with everyone else watching.

The 6-foot, 220-pound senior from Lundington, MI, left the crease in Arizona's 6-1 win over Arizona State and got into a fight with Sun Devils goalie Joey Daccord.

You can see video of the fight below.

Don’t see a goalie fight every day ?? pic.twitter.com/fK12SvBJmI — Rachel Huston (@mirachelonice) February 19, 2018

"it's better to burn out than to fade away"- Neil Young

MY LORD AUSTIN WILSON WHAT A SENIOR NIGHT EXIT pic.twitter.com/0K2mQRu66a — Max Cohen (@MaxCohen_DW) February 19, 2018

