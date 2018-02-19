Blowing dust advisory: Be careful driving out there - Tucson News Now

Blowing dust advisory: Be careful driving out there

By Tucson News Now Staff
Blowing dust near I-10 and Sacaton. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A blowing dust advisory is in place until 5 p.m. Monday, for the southern portions of Pinal County.  

According to the National Weather Service visibility is down to one mile at times, and drivers are advised to extra cautious along Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson. 

