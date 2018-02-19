Blowing dust advisory: Be careful driving out there

Blowing dust near I-10 and Sacaton. (Source: Tucson News Now)

A blowing dust advisory is in place until 5 p.m. Monday, for the southern portions of Pinal County.

According to the National Weather Service visibility is down to one mile at times, and drivers are advised to extra cautious along Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson.

Blowing Dust Advisory till 5 PM for southern portions of Pinal County through 5 PM. Visibility down to 1 mile at times. Be extra cautions along I-10 between Phoenix and Tucson. #azwx #azwx pic.twitter.com/0zgTK0ZxvZ — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) February 19, 2018

