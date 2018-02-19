Miniature Western Town at the Tucson Rodeo Parade Museum

The countdown is on for the 93rd Annual Tucson Rodeo Parade, the longest non-motorized parade in the country.

Between now and early April, the public can see all the antique carriages used in the historic parade at the Tucson Rodeo Parade Museum at the Rodeo Grounds.

However, there is also a unique, and small display there that is sure to capture the imagination - a miniature town that helps bring the old west to life for visitors.

"It's one of those things, it's part of our history here in Tucson and we like to keep history going," said Bob Stewart.

Stewart is a long time member of the Rodeo Parade Committee, he was contacted by the Children's Museum Tucson where this work of art had been tucked away in the basement for many years.

"So 23 boxes and a black and white photo later, we brought it here and began assembling it," said Stewart. "It took four people, five months to put this back together. Every single piece of this, the roofing, the tile is all hand cut hand made."

All those years in storage took its toll on the town.

"Oh, we had to do tons of repairs. Half of the people that you're looking at have amputations that have been fixed of some sort. Ok. We painted them again to try and cover all of it," said Stewart. "It's remarkable, because when you look inside the saloon, you see the liquor bottles on the shelf. When you look in the mercantile here, there's all sorts of pots and pans and all kinds of bolts of fabrics and so forth."

Not much is known about the people who originally built this labor of love, the only clue is a wooden sign with two names on it -- Paul and Wilma.

Stewart hopes that someday, someone, will know who they were, adding more folk lore to this one-of-a kind old west mini town.

The museum is located in the historic Tucson Rodeo Grounds on 6th Ave and Irvington on the south side, and it is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. until April 7.

