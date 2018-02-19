Potholes posing problems for Tucsonans after rain

Last week's rain brought on some new problem areas for Tucsonans. Several new potholes have popped up around the Old Pueblo.
According to the National Weather Service visibility is down to one mile at times, and drivers are advised to extra cautious along Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson.
New passengers can use the Ride Guide as a resource for learning how to ride, how to pay fares, and where to buy SunGO Cards. Riders will also find information about eligibility for economy fare, Park & Ride locations, regional transit options, and accessible services.
A portion of North Silverbell Road was been closed Friday afternoon due to a crash.
"The best defense is to do your research," said Ralene Whitmer, MVD Title and Registration Specialist in a recent ADOT news release. "This is especially true for people buying vehicles from individuals. The possibility for fraud exists and it’s wise for every consumer to thoroughly look into a vehicle’s history."
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.
A gun owner has become an online sensation after posting a video of him destroying his AR-15, his way of helping prevent tragedies like the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.
It’s been two weeks since the man at the center of a national child sex abuse investigation was arrested in Millbrook. No one felt the aftershock of his arrest more than his wife, Tonya Moore, who is currently out on bond.
Saundra Adams’ jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth’s voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.
Two students were arrested after a shooting threat was made at Center Hill High School, according to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco.
If you were already planning to go to Cedar Point with a friend or your family this spring or summer, this might be your lucky weekend. The self-proclaimed ‘Roller Coaster Capital of the World’ is having a buy one, get one free sale on tickets this weekend.
The girls had befriended a man on Instagram, who bought them a one-way plane ticket for what they thought would be some modeling in music videos.
Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.
As the new era begins at Arkansas football in Fayetteville, Coach Chad Morris brought with him an assistant who's recruiting experience was documented in a 2009 movie.
