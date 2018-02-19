Potholes posing problems for Tucsonans after rain - Tucson News Now

Potholes posing problems for Tucsonans after rain

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Last week's rain brought on some new problem areas for Tucsonans. Several new potholes have popped up around the Old Pueblo.

Some of those places include Pima Farms Road between Camino de Oeste and Cerius Stravenue. Tucson News Now witnessed several cars bottoming out into a pothole along this stretch of road.

Other viewers let us know of possible pothole risks off Grant Road, between Stone and 1st. This is a heavy construction area, some have popped a tire or damaged their car after hitting one of these holes in the road.

This isn't a new issue to Tucson, though, it's something the City of Tucson and Pima County have been battling for years.

How the problem is being handled, however, has drawn different responses from drivers.

One driver, Jon Glenn, told Tucson News Now he wishes the city had more funding to tackle it all.

"I think they've made a lot of headway in fixing some of them. But there's still a lot of rough streets," he said.

Rich Owen, a recent Tucson transplant, explained to us he's noticed the problem since he arrived in the Old Pueblo.

"They're more concerned with the road construction than they are the potholes," said Owen.

The City of Tucson and Pima County both have special crews set aside to fix potholes. They want to know where you see problems so they can fix them.

You can send in a complaint to Pima County or to the City of Tucson.

