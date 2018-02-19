TPD: Suspect in fatal pedestrian crash in custody

A tip from a community member helped the Tucson Police Department locate and apprehend a suspect in an east side fatal hit and run from Jan. 26 involving a pedestrian.

TPD was able to identify the suspect as 43-year-old Byron Horton, thanks to a tip from a person who learned about the incident via the local news. According to TPD the person then called TPD with information on a possible suspect and suspect vehicle.

Detectives were also able to locate the suspect vehicle, a 2016 Dodge Journey, associated with Horton at a local body shop. It had damage consistent with the January crash.

Horton was detained by officers from Operations Division East Community Response Team without incident, according to a TPD news release.

He faces charges of hit and run involving a death and has been booked into the Pima County Jail.

