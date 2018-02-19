TPD: Suspect in fatal pedestrian crash in custody

A tip from a community member helped the Tucson Police Department locate and apprehend a suspect in an east side fatal hit and run from Jan. 22 involving a pedestrian.
A tip from a community member helped the Tucson Police Department locate and apprehend a suspect in an east side fatal hit and run from Jan. 22 involving a pedestrian.
Police said no officers were hurt.
Police said no officers were hurt.
Daniel Teed was arrested in Flagstaff on Monday evening.
Daniel Teed was arrested in Flagstaff on Monday evening.
Police looking for two people who were caught on camera installing an ATM skimmer at a Phoenix convenience store last month.
Police looking for two people who were caught on camera installing an ATM skimmer at a Phoenix convenience store last month.
Thursday, Feb. 15 turned out to be a busy night for U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the Port of Nogales, as they stopped several drug smuggling attempts and seized over a $1 million in drugs.
Thursday, Feb. 15 turned out to be a busy night for U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the Port of Nogales, as they stopped several drug smuggling attempts and seized over a $1 million in drugs.
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.
Family physicians, nurse practitioners and doctors whose health care focuses on non-narcotic therapies are some of the nation’s most prolific opioid prescription writers in recent years.
Family physicians, nurse practitioners and doctors whose health care focuses on non-narcotic therapies are some of the nation’s most prolific opioid prescription writers in recent years.
Two students were arrested after a shooting threat was made at Center Hill High School, according to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco.
Two students were arrested after a shooting threat was made at Center Hill High School, according to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco.
Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.
Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.
A Youngstown-area rapper is being hailed as a hero after helping pull a drowning boy from a hotel pool and performing CPR.
A Youngstown-area rapper is being hailed as a hero after helping pull a drowning boy from a hotel pool and performing CPR.
Several individuals have been arrested in a prostitution sting in McLennan County.
Several individuals have been arrested in a prostitution sting in McLennan County.
This wasn't a case of a runaway bride, but rather a stuck bride.
This wasn't a case of a runaway bride, but rather a stuck bride.
A woman is behind bars after reportedly making threats to the campus Louisiana State University in Shreveport.
A woman is behind bars after reportedly making threats to the campus Louisiana State University in Shreveport.
Saundra Adams’ jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth’s voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.
Saundra Adams’ jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth’s voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.