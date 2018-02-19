Family fights for Tucson doctor to lose his license

Verna Carrillo died only days after starting a new pain management prescription in March of 2016. Doctor Gregory J. Porter is scheduled for a hearing Wednesday, February 21, before an administrative law judge for his treatment of her as a patient.
A proposal to build a 7-story housing complex at 4th and 6th along Fourth Avenue has created a concern and controversy as to whether it will change the iconic nature of the Tucson tourist attraction.
Last week's rain brought on some new problem areas for Tucsonans. Several new potholes have popped up around the Old Pueblo.
It's pristine, public land. 4,000 acres sit north of Tucson for anyone who wants to enjoy the environment. Oracle State Park is open, just not all the time, for out-of-town visitors.
A tip from a community member helped the Tucson Police Department locate and apprehend a suspect in an east side fatal hit and run from Jan. 22 involving a pedestrian.
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.
A gun owner has become an online sensation after posting a video of himself destroying his AR-15, his way of helping prevent tragedies like the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.
Saundra Adams’ jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth’s voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.
