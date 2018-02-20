REACh program gives Tucson elementary students day of rodeo fun

Bob Porter is scheduled to spend 10 days in Florida providing support to shooting victims and their families.
REACh, which stands for Rodeo Education and Children, is an educational program that teaches elementary students about the sport of rodeo and the spirit of the American West.
Verna Carrillo died only days after starting a new pain management prescription in March of 2016. Doctor Gregory J. Porter is scheduled for a hearing Wednesday, February 21, before an administrative law judge for his treatment of her as a patient.
A proposal to build a 7-story housing complex at 4th and 6th along Fourth Avenue has created a concern and controversy as to whether it will change the iconic nature of the Tucson tourist attraction.
Last week's rain brought on some new problem areas for Tucsonans. Several new potholes have popped up around the Old Pueblo.
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.
Police are still working to determine if any charges will be filed.
Saundra Adams’ jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth’s voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.
It’s been two weeks since the man at the center of a national child sex abuse investigation was arrested in Millbrook. No one felt the aftershock of his arrest more than his wife, Tonya Moore, who is currently out on bond.
A gun owner has become an online sensation after posting a video of himself destroying his AR-15, his way of helping prevent tragedies like the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.
Months after surviving a mass shooting himself, a father says he doesn’t know what to tell his son, now a mass shooting survivor, too.
A female employee at False River Academy died Monday afternoon in a vehicle accident that happened on the school's campus.
