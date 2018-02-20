REACh program gives Tucson elementary students day of rodeo fun

The Tucson Rodeo continues Tuesday, Feb. 20, with barrel racing, steer wrestling, tie-down and team roping. (Source: KOLD News 13)

The 93th Annual Tucson Rodeo continues Tuesday, Feb. 20, with barrel racing, steer wrestling, tie-down and team roping.

There are also students from several elementary schools for the REACh program. REACh, which stands for Rodeo Education and Children, is an educational program that teaches them about the sport of rodeo and the spirit of the American West.

It is the same spirit and history that contestants said makes this rodeo so special.

“It is good to see that the western heritage still as a place in people’s hearts,” said Bradley Bynum, competing from Texas.

A southern Arizona local, who has be competing at the rodeo for years, said this is one of the best rodeos of the year.

“It is very important to our area to keep it alive it is a great learning experience for everyone who hasn’t seen it or been involved,” said Cutter Parson, competing from Marana.

Events kick off at 8 a.m. and admission is $5.

The Rodeo Parade is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 22.

