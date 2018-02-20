Tucson Red Cross volunteer to help victims in Florida

Bob Porter is scheduled to spend 10 days in Florida providing support to shooting victims and their families.
REACh, which stands for Rodeo Education and Children, is an educational program that teaches elementary students about the sport of rodeo and the spirit of the American West.
Verna Carrillo died only days after starting a new pain management prescription in March of 2016. Doctor Gregory J. Porter is scheduled for a hearing Wednesday, February 21, before an administrative law judge for his treatment of her as a patient.
A proposal to build a 7-story housing complex at 4th and 6th along Fourth Avenue has created a concern and controversy as to whether it will change the iconic nature of the Tucson tourist attraction.
Last week's rain brought on some new problem areas for Tucsonans. Several new potholes have popped up around the Old Pueblo.
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.
Police are still working to determine if any charges will be filed.
Saundra Adams’ jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth’s voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.
The Bulldogs released a statement saying Cannizaro has resigned effective immediately.
It’s been two weeks since the man at the center of a national child sex abuse investigation was arrested in Millbrook. No one felt the aftershock of his arrest more than his wife, Tonya Moore, who is currently out on bond.
Dozens of teens spread their bodies across the pavement outside the White House on Monday to symbolize the dead in the Florida school shooting and call for stronger gun controls.
An Ohio sheriff says he's going to offer a concealed carry class for teachers.
