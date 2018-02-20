Tucson Red Cross volunteer to help victims in Florida

Porter has been a Red Cross volunteer for 25 years, and has responded to disasters such as earthquakes, shootings and wildfires. (Source: KOLD News 13)

A Tucson Red Cross worker traveled to Parkland, FL, on Tuesday morning, Feb. 20, to assist with support efforts following last week's mass shooting.

Bob Porter will be part of the Red Cross Disaster team, which is made up of highly-trained professionals who provide support to victims and their families.

17 people killed by a gunman on Wednesday, Feb. 14, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Porter has been a Red Cross volunteer for 25 years, and has responded to disasters such as earthquakes, shootings and wildfires.

He said he will use his experience to mentor other mental health care workers in Parkland.

He is scheduled to arrive in Florida at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and his assignment will last at least 10 days.

