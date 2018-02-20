Tucson man found guilty in 2015 stabbing death of stepfather

Dozens of teens spread their bodies across the pavement outside the White House on Monday to symbolize the dead in the Florida school shooting and call for stronger gun controls.
Dozens of teens spread their bodies across the pavement outside the White House on Monday to symbolize the dead in the Florida school shooting and call for stronger gun controls.
Authorities said James L. Mason Jr. stabbed his stepfather Alan Nielsen in the chest with a large hunting knife back in 2015. The 72-year-old Nielsen died at a local hospital. Mason, 43, was taken into custody without incident.
Authorities said James L. Mason Jr. stabbed his stepfather Alan Nielsen in the chest with a large hunting knife back in 2015. The 72-year-old Nielsen died at a local hospital. Mason, 43, was taken into custody without incident.
Police said a suspect has died after an officer-involved shooting at a mall in Scottsdale. That suspect has been identified as 51-year-old Abel L. Martinez.
Police said a suspect has died after an officer-involved shooting at a mall in Scottsdale. That suspect has been identified as 51-year-old Abel L. Martinez.
Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents encountered 42-year-old Ismael Morales-Hernandez, a Mexican national, shortly after he illegally crossed into the U.S. near Sierra Vista on Friday.
Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents encountered 42-year-old Ismael Morales-Hernandez, a Mexican national, shortly after he illegally crossed into the U.S. near Sierra Vista on Friday.
The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted to accept a $1.4 million grant from the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday, Feb. 20.
The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted to accept a $1.4 million grant from the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday, Feb. 20.
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.
A Butler County woman is facing three counts of animal cruelty after the dog warden said they discovered four dead animals at her home.
A Butler County woman is facing three counts of animal cruelty after the dog warden said they discovered four dead animals at her home.
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.
Cinemark will no longer allow large bags in theaters starting Feb. 22.
Cinemark will no longer allow large bags in theaters starting Feb. 22.
A family is Lawrence County is coping with the loss of a 4-year-old child following a tragic chain of events inside his home.
A family is Lawrence County is coping with the loss of a 4-year-old child following a tragic chain of events inside his home.
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.
Do your pants hang low?
Do your pants hang low?