Tucson man found guilty in 2015 stabbing death of stepfather

Tucson police said a man stabbed his stepfather in the chest with a large hunting knife at a home on the east side Friday morning. (Source: Tucson News Now)

The Tucson man accused of fatally stabbing his stepfather in their east side home in 2015 could spend the rest of his life in prison.

On Friday, Feb. 16, a jury found James Leroy Mason Jr. guilty of second-degree murder.

Authorities said Mason stabbed Alan Nielsen in the chest with a large hunting knife at the family home in the 6000 block of East Hampton Street on Thanksgiving Day.

"Mason got frustrated with his stepfather and told his 14-year-old nephew to go into a back bedroom and take the dogs with him," the Pima County Attorney's Office said in a news release. "The nephew heard a lot of noise, and then the defendant told him to come back into the living room to see what his stepfather 'made me do.'"

The PCAO said Nielsen was stabbed four times and suffered a lacerated heart, punctured lungs and damaged spine.

The 45-year-old Mason, who will be sentenced April 20, is facing 10 to 25 years in prison.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.