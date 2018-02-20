Tucson man found guilty in 2015 stabbing death of stepfather - Tucson News Now

BREAKING

Tucson man found guilty in 2015 stabbing death of stepfather

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
James L. Madison. (Source: Tucson Police Department) James L. Madison. (Source: Tucson Police Department)
Tucson police said a man stabbed his stepfather in the chest with a large hunting knife at a home on the east side Friday morning. (Source: Tucson News Now) Tucson police said a man stabbed his stepfather in the chest with a large hunting knife at a home on the east side Friday morning. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Tucson man accused of fatally stabbing his stepfather in their east side home in 2015 could spend the rest of his life in prison.

On Friday, Feb. 16, a jury found James Leroy Mason Jr. guilty of second-degree murder.

Authorities said Mason stabbed Alan Nielsen in the chest with a large hunting knife at the family home in the 6000 block of East Hampton Street on Thanksgiving Day.

"Mason got frustrated with his stepfather and told his 14-year-old nephew to go into a back bedroom and take the dogs with him," the Pima County Attorney's Office said in a news release. "The nephew heard a lot of noise, and then the defendant told him to come back into the living room to see what his stepfather 'made me do.'"

The PCAO said Nielsen was stabbed four times and suffered a lacerated heart, punctured lungs and damaged spine.

The 45-year-old Mason, who will be sentenced April 20, is facing 10 to 25 years in prison.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • Trump urges ban on gun devices like bump stocks

    Trump urges ban on gun devices like bump stocks

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 2:12 AM EST2018-02-20 07:12:04 GMT
    Tuesday, February 20 2018 7:05 PM EST2018-02-21 00:05:51 GMT

    Dozens of teens spread their bodies across the pavement outside the White House on Monday to symbolize the dead in the Florida school shooting and call for stronger gun controls.

    Dozens of teens spread their bodies across the pavement outside the White House on Monday to symbolize the dead in the Florida school shooting and call for stronger gun controls.

  • BREAKING

    Tucson man found guilty in 2015 stabbing death of stepfather

    Tucson man found guilty in 2015 stabbing death of stepfather

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 2:30 PM EST2018-02-20 19:30:08 GMT
    Tuesday, February 20 2018 6:46 PM EST2018-02-20 23:46:35 GMT
    James L. Madison. (Source: Tucson Police Department)James L. Madison. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

    Authorities said James L. Mason Jr. stabbed his stepfather Alan Nielsen in the chest with a large hunting knife back in 2015. The 72-year-old Nielsen died at a local hospital. Mason, 43, was taken into custody without incident.

    Authorities said James L. Mason Jr. stabbed his stepfather Alan Nielsen in the chest with a large hunting knife back in 2015. The 72-year-old Nielsen died at a local hospital. Mason, 43, was taken into custody without incident.

  • Suspect in officer-involved shooting at Scottsdale Fashion Square has been identified

    Suspect in officer-involved shooting at Scottsdale Fashion Square has been identified

    Sunday, February 18 2018 7:55 PM EST2018-02-19 00:55:50 GMT
    Tuesday, February 20 2018 6:00 PM EST2018-02-20 23:00:26 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Police said a suspect has died after an officer-involved shooting at a mall in Scottsdale. That suspect has been identified as 51-year-old Abel L. Martinez.

    Police said a suspect has died after an officer-involved shooting at a mall in Scottsdale. That suspect has been identified as 51-year-old Abel L. Martinez.

    •   
Powered by Frankly