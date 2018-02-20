Tuesday's Tail: Meet Razzo!

Tuesday's Tail for Feb. 20 is Razzo.

He’s a 2-year-old shepherd mix and is 55 pounds of energy.

Razzo is a lovebug that wants to play with everyone. He can be a little too much for some dogs so a meet-and-greet introduction at Pima Animal Care Center is recommended.

Razzo is only $30 to adopt plus the standard $18 license fee.

PACC is located at 4000 N. Silverbell Road. For more information on PACC, click here.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.