Pima Board of Supervisors votes to accept $1.4 million grant

The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted to accept a $1.4 million grant from the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Two weeks ago, the board rejected the Operation Stonegarden grant but members said it would be put up for reconsideration.

That came Tuesday, when the board agreed to take the money which will be used by the Pima County Sheriff's Department. The board said it will impose more oversight over how the money is used, something Sheriff Mark Napier said he supported.

Read more about why the board initially rejected the grant HERE.

OPSG Reconsideration Memo by Tucson News Now on Scribd

"In 2017 alone, deputies deployed 400 times, conducted 4,794 traffic stops, and made 312 misdemeanor arrests and 164 felony arrests. Deputies made 67 narcotic seizures totaling 4,281 pounds of marijuana, 81 pounds of methamphetamine, and 91 pounds of cocaine. As part of their investigations, deputies also recovered 17 stolen vehicles, seized 19 illegal weapons, and 71 vehicles used in illegal activities," the memo said.

Valadez said he has proposed a recommendation for reconsideration that will end up on the Feb. 20 Pima County Board of Supervisors agenda. If nothing changes between now and then, Valadez said he will change his vote and approve the gr ant.

o41ijk350cx by Tucson News Now on Scribd





There will need to be two votes: One to approve the reconsideration and one to approve the Operation Stonegarden gr ant.

These new developments give Gwaltney hope.

"It's not a lost cause by any means," he said. "It gives us a chance to reexamine the gr ants and why we do it."

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.