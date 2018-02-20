THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: Florida School Shooting

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is commentary by Joe Hengemuehler, Vice President and General Manager of KOLD News 13. Viewers with responsible opposing views are welcome to respond by clicking HERE.

Someone famous once said "Leaders lead but in the end it’s the people who deliver."

And right now, students rocked by another school shooting, are delivering.

They are the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida where 17 students were cut down before the prime of their lives.

Even as they attend funerals for their classmates, they are delivering a message to lawmakers and to America: Let Parkland be the last mass shooting.

And they are NOT letting Congress get away with brushing past this issue. They say, YES this IS the time to talk about gun control.

The Parkland students who survived the shooting are refusing to be victims. They are speaking with a loud and powerful voice, that is saying "NO MORE."

We ought to listen to them.

