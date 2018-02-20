D-M to host 2018 Heritage Flight Training, Certification Course

Once again Davis-Monthan Air Force Base is hosting the Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course (HFTCC) for 2018.

The program takes place from Wednesday, Feb. 28 to Sunday, March 4, with personnel arriving on Tuesday, Feb. 27 and flying operations from March 1 - 4.

Heritage Flight training involves historic military aircraft with civilian pilots and current fighter aircraft with Air Force pilots, practicing flying in formation together. These flights also help raise public awareness of the Air Force mission and to commemorate its history.

According to the 355th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office aircraft in the 2018 program will include the F-35 Lightning II, the F-22 Raptor, and the F-16 Fighting Falcon, as well as historic military aircraft like the P-51 Mustang, the P-40 Warhawk, the P-38 Lightning and the F-86 Sabre.

The number and types of Heritage aircraft are still being finalized.

The A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, D-M's own, will also be flying in this year's certification course.

While the HFTCC is not an air show and is not open to the public, those interested can follow along with the event via D-M’s Facebook, website, and on https://www.dvidshub.net/ for photos and video.

