Border Patrol Agents arrest convicted child sex offender

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Brian A. Terry Station arrested a sex offender found guilty of crimes against a child, after he illegally entered the U.S. near Sierra Vista Friday morning, Feb. 16.

Agents encountered 42-year-old Ismael Morales-Hernandez, a Mexican national, shortly after he illegally crossed into the U.S.

After transporting Morales to their station for processing, agents conducted a records check and learned he was convicted in 2003 for “Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a Child Under 14 Years of Age” in Monterey, California.

Morales is being held on criminal immigration violations.

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.

