Border Patrol Agents arrest convicted child sex offender - Tucson News Now

Border Patrol Agents arrest convicted child sex offender

Posted by Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Ismael Morales-Hernandez (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) Ismael Morales-Hernandez (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Brian A. Terry Station arrested a sex offender found guilty of crimes against a child, after he illegally entered the U.S. near Sierra Vista Friday morning, Feb. 16.

Agents encountered 42-year-old Ismael Morales-Hernandez, a Mexican national, shortly after he illegally crossed into the U.S.

After transporting Morales to their station for processing, agents conducted a records check and learned he was convicted in 2003 for “Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a Child Under 14 Years of Age” in Monterey, California. 

Morales is being held on criminal immigration violations.

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • Trump urges ban on gun devices like bump stocks

    Trump urges ban on gun devices like bump stocks

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 2:12 AM EST2018-02-20 07:12:04 GMT
    Tuesday, February 20 2018 7:05 PM EST2018-02-21 00:05:51 GMT

    Dozens of teens spread their bodies across the pavement outside the White House on Monday to symbolize the dead in the Florida school shooting and call for stronger gun controls.

    Dozens of teens spread their bodies across the pavement outside the White House on Monday to symbolize the dead in the Florida school shooting and call for stronger gun controls.

  • BREAKING

    Tucson man found guilty in 2015 stabbing death of stepfather

    Tucson man found guilty in 2015 stabbing death of stepfather

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 2:30 PM EST2018-02-20 19:30:08 GMT
    Tuesday, February 20 2018 6:46 PM EST2018-02-20 23:46:35 GMT
    James L. Madison. (Source: Tucson Police Department)James L. Madison. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

    Authorities said James L. Mason Jr. stabbed his stepfather Alan Nielsen in the chest with a large hunting knife back in 2015. The 72-year-old Nielsen died at a local hospital. Mason, 43, was taken into custody without incident.

    Authorities said James L. Mason Jr. stabbed his stepfather Alan Nielsen in the chest with a large hunting knife back in 2015. The 72-year-old Nielsen died at a local hospital. Mason, 43, was taken into custody without incident.

  • Suspect in officer-involved shooting at Scottsdale Fashion Square has been identified

    Suspect in officer-involved shooting at Scottsdale Fashion Square has been identified

    Sunday, February 18 2018 7:55 PM EST2018-02-19 00:55:50 GMT
    Tuesday, February 20 2018 6:00 PM EST2018-02-20 23:00:26 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Police said a suspect has died after an officer-involved shooting at a mall in Scottsdale. That suspect has been identified as 51-year-old Abel L. Martinez.

    Police said a suspect has died after an officer-involved shooting at a mall in Scottsdale. That suspect has been identified as 51-year-old Abel L. Martinez.

    •   
Powered by Frankly