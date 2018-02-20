Southern Arizona Girl Scouts celebrating National Cookie weekend

Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona will join other Girl Scout councils across the country Friday, Feb. 23 through Sunday, Feb. 25 to participate in National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend 2018, celebrating all the fun, learning, and excitement Girl Scouts have experienced selling cookies for more than 100 years.

"The Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls integral business skills and instills a lifelong sense of civic responsibility that creates leaders," said Debbie Rich, chief executive officer, Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona, in a recent news release.

Girl Scouts across Southern Arizona will be selling cookies at booths and door-to-door to celebrate. Cookie lovers can buy Girl Scout cookies on-site or donate cookies via the Cookies for Military program. This year’s goal is to send 24,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to military men and women serving overseas.

During Girl Scout Cookie season, participating Girl Scouts here in Southern Arizona show their G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ spirit as they sell delicious cookies, building essential entrepreneurial skills along the way that are imperative to leadership and future success. The funds from every cookie purchase power amazing experiences for girls year-round, like camping adventures, world traveling, Take Action projects that benefit our community, and more. 100 percent of the net revenue from cookie sales stays here in Southern Arizona, to benefit local troops and service projects.

"With the celebration of National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, we’re excited to spotlight these accomplished young women and support their efforts to meet their cookie-selling goals for the year," added Rich. "These girls have incredible service projects and goals and are using their cookie earning to achieve them. We encourage the community to ask them about them when they knock on the door."

Visit www.girlscoutssoaz.org or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for your iOS or Android phone or mobile device to find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.