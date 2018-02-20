Purple Hearts Park in Sierra Vista gets playground repairs

Much needed improvements, repairs to Purple Hearts Park in Sierra Vista (Source: City of Sierra Vista)

After a temporary closure, the playground at Purple Hearts Park in Sierra Vista is open for play. The park underwent several necessary repairs last week, including making the structure a safer play area for kids.

Sierra Vista City Parks staff replaced and stabilized the steps leading to the top of the structure, then removed debris from the sand below and added a fresh load. The sand was also roto-tilled, making a softer surface for play.

Purple Hearts Park is located at 1110 Calle Luces, and is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Other park amenities include a ramada with picnic tables and electricity, and water fountains.

