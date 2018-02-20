Tucson Border Patrol Station holds second ‘Coffee with a Cop’

The Tucson Border Patrol Station, Marana Police Department, and Pima County Sheriff’s Department are inviting community members to join them for the next "Coffee with a Cop" event on March 2, 2018.

The event is set to run from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Dunkin Donuts at 8002 North Cortaro Road and will give community members a chance to ask questions and discuss issues of concern with agents, officers and deputies as part of an ongoing effort to strengthen lines of communication between law enforcement and Tucson residents.

“Coffee with a Cop” is a national campaign started in 2011 as a way for law enforcement to interact with the citizens they serve. These informal gatherings help build trust between law enforcement and community stakeholders. This time, however, attendees will also be able to ask questions and discuss issues of concern with Border Patrol agents.

The Border Patrol is dedicated to reducing illicit activity along border communities, as well as fostering and contributing to the betterment of the communities in which they live and serve.

This is the second event to include Border Patrol agents in the greater Tucson area; which is proving to be effective in forging new relationships with community members.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.