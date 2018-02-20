Lowe's, Home Depot looking to hire tens of thousands - Tucson News Now

Lowe's, Home Depot looking to hire tens of thousands

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Alachua County / Flickr) (Source: Alachua County / Flickr)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Two of the largest home improvement companies in the United States are looking to hire tens of thousands of seasonal employees.

Lowe's is hosting a national hiring event on Wednesday, Feb. 21, while Home Deport has released an app to make it easier to schedule an interview.

The Lowe's event will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (local time) at all stores in the US. The company, which wants to hire 53,000 people for seasonal jobs, said people can apply online at https://jobs.lowes.com/spring-hire

Home Depot plans to hire over 80,000 seasonal workers and said job seekers can go HERE for more information.

Lowe's employs nearly 250,000 people across the U.S., while Home Depot employs more than 400,000 people.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

