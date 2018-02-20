Pima County Board of Supervisors reverses decision on Stonegarden grant

Most of the articles she read said the green poop was from rat poison. She took the dogs, who are sisters, to the vet where her worst fears were confirmed - rat poison.
Even as they attend funerals for their classmates, they are delivering a message to lawmakers and to America: Let Parkland be the last mass shooting.
The Pima County Board of Supervisors reversed a decision made two weeks ago and has decided to accept a federal Stonegarden federal grant from the Department of Homeland Security for $1.4 million. The money will be used by the Pima County Sheriff's Department as part of its border strategy with federal agencies.
For the first time, we have an ideal how many teens are vaping marijuana. But what we still don't know is how it is affecting their health. At 10 p.m. Thursday, KOLD News 13's Wendi Redman delves into the world of concealed cannabis.
Two of the largest home improvement companies in the United States are looking to hire tens of thousands of seasonal employees.
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.
Cinemark will no longer allow large bags in theaters starting Feb. 22.
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.
A Butler County woman is facing three counts of animal cruelty after the dog warden said they discovered four dead animals at her home.
It’s been two weeks since the man at the center of a national child sex abuse investigation was arrested in Millbrook. No one felt the aftershock of his arrest more than his wife, Tonya Moore, who is currently out on bond.
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.
Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.
