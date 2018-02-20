Midtown dog owner claims pets poisoned

Owners that used to let their dogs roam free in their backyard, near Drachman and Oracle, are now keeping a close eye on their two chihuahuas after a rat poison scare.

This past weekend Haley Ahearn found something in her backyard that she hasn’t seen before, green poop.

She thought that it was odd and looked it up online, it was not good news.

Most of the articles she read said the green poop was from rat poison. She took the dogs, who are sisters, to the vet where her worst fears were confirmed - rat poison.

"They took a look at it, the first thing they said that looks like rat poisoning, they didn't need to test it," said Ahearn. "My heart sank, I was thinking the worst and that's what it ended up being that's the last thing I wanted it to be."

Ahearn doesn't know how they ingested it. She says she doesn't have rats and hasn't purchased rat poison.

She believes someone may have tossed it over her fence and the dogs ate it.

"The fact that they had the intention in their mind to get rat poison and come and feed it to the animals it just didn't make any sense. In my mind I don't know anyone who would do something like this," said Ahearn.

The dogs are doing fine, according to Ahearn, and while the vet bill is more than $800, the dogs still need some more treatments.

The vet told Ahearn that because she acted so quickly, they were able catch the poison fast.

She has filed a police report and wanted to talk to Tucson News Now to get the word out about the person or persons doing this in the community.

