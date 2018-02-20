APP EXTRA: Concealed cannabis - Tucson News Now

APP EXTRA: Concealed cannabis

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

For the first time, we have an ideal how many teens are vaping marijuana.

But what we still don't know is how it is affecting their health.

At 10 p.m. Thursday, KOLD News 13's Wendi Redman delves into the world of concealed cannabis.

  • Midtown dog owner claims pets poisoned

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 9:17 PM EST2018-02-21 02:17:14 GMT

    Most of the articles she read said the green poop was from rat poison. She took the dogs, who are sisters, to the vet where her worst fears were confirmed - rat poison. 

  • THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: Florida School Shooting

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 8:32 PM EST2018-02-21 01:32:25 GMT

    Even as they attend funerals for their classmates, they are delivering a message to lawmakers and to America: Let Parkland be the last mass shooting.

  • Pima County Board of Supervisors reverses decision on Stonegarden grant

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 8:26 PM EST2018-02-21 01:26:41 GMT
    The Pima County Board of Supervisors reversed a decision made two weeks ago and has decided to accept a federal Stonegarden federal grant from the Department of Homeland Security for $1.4 million. The money will be used by the Pima County Sheriff's Department as part of its border strategy with federal agencies. 

