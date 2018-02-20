APP EXTRA: Concealed cannabis

For the first time, we have an ideal how many teens are vaping marijuana.

But what we still don't know is how it is affecting their health.

At 10 p.m. Thursday, KOLD News 13's Wendi Redman delves into the world of concealed cannabis.

WANT MORE? Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.