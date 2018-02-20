Cochise County to provide improved access for voters

Benito and Carol Gutierrez have been accused in a disturbing case of child abuse involving their adopted children, authorities said.
Many parents and students at Cholla High School are voicing concern over reported threats that a student would "shoot up" the school on Wednesday.
Lisa Marra, Elections Director, said moving the center from the First Baptist Church of Bisbee, located on State Hwy. 92, to the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room at nearby Melody Lane, will provide more parking and staff availability to assist voters.
He does it for the girl whose life was cut short at the age of 31. Allison Feldman, Harley's daughter, was found murdered inside her Scottsdale, Arizona home three years ago.
Most of the articles she read said the green poop was from rat poison. She took the dogs, who are sisters, to the vet where her worst fears were confirmed - rat poison.
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.
