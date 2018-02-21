Parents, students concerned over possible threats to Cholla High School

Many parents and students at Cholla High School are voicing concern over reported threats that a student would "shoot up" the school on Wednesday.

The potential threat was reported to Tucson Unified School District, who in turn reported it to the Tucson Police Department. Frank Armenta, Cholla H.S. principal sent out a statement on Tuesday, Feb. 20 to address the issue.

"Good evening parents, earlier today a student made a threat to the school. The threat was deemed not credible, but we asked Tucson Police and Tucson Unified School Safety for assistance out of an abundance of caution. Threats are taken seriously and are a serious crime. Students should always report any threats or concerns directly to administration."

According to the TPD Public Information Officer, they are aware of the threat and the student who possibly made the threat has been identified and will not be at school tomorrow.

Tucson police will also have an increased presence on campus on Wednesday as well.

