Tucson couple accused in shocking child abuse case

Benito and Carol Gutierrez, of Tucson, has been accused of abusing their four young adopted children. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

A Tucson man and woman have been accused in a disturbing case of alleged child abuse.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said Benito Gutierrez, 69, and Carol Gutierrez, 64, were arrested Tuesday, Feb. 20 on three counts of child abuse.

The PCSD said the couple's four adopted children, ages 6 to 12 years old, were found living in horrible conditions at a home in the 4100 block of North Flowing Wells Road.

"The children were kept in separate bedrooms, which were locked from the outside," the PCSD said in a news release. "(They had) no access to food, water, lights or bathroom facilities for up to 12 hours at a time on a regular basis."

One of the rooms had a bucket, which the PCSD said was used as a toilet.

The PCSD said the investigation began Feb. 17, when one of the children was able to escape the home through a bedroom window. The child went to a nearby store and asked to use the phone. The store clerk then called 911 due to the child's age and condition, according to the PCSD.

The children have been removed from the home.

