State tournament Tuesday

The prep basketball season came to an end Tuesday night for the Sabino and Empire boys and the Sahuaro girls.
Steven Souza Jr. helps fill a power void in Arizona's outfield created by J.D. Martinez's departure.
Arizona announced the contract late Monday afternoon, shortly after the Boston Red Sox reached a deal with J.D. Martinez.
Arizona Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo and General Manager Mike Hazen have raised expectations in the desert. No one gave the team a chance in 2017. Playing with a chip on it's shoulder all season, the squad won 93 games and made the playoffs.
Austin Dillon wins the 60th Daytona 500 in overtime.
