State tournament Tuesday

By David Kelly, Sports Anchor / Reporter
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The prep basketball season came to an end Tuesday night for three more Southern Arizona teams.

Mason Burges scored 33 points to lead Conference 3A #1 seed Blue Ridge to an 85-67 win over Sabino in a boys' quarterfinal game in Prescott.

The 8th-seed Sabercats (18-10) though appear to be on the right track with 4th-year head coach Marty Roth.

After winning just 15 games in his first two seasons, Sabino has compiled 37 victories over the last two campaigns under Roth.

#10 seed Empire also lost in the 3A quarterfinals.

The Ravens (20-7) went down by nine points in the first quarter and could not recover in a 63-53 defeat to Phoenix Valley Christian.

Empire had entered the contest on a 13-game winning streak.

On the girls’ side Sahuaro’s fabulous season came to an end in the 5A semifinals.

The Cougars (26-3) fell to top-seed Gilbert Mesquite 80-48.

Lindsey Van Allen scored 32 points for the Wildcats.

