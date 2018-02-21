Santa Cruz County officials expected to decide fate of Sonoita justice court

Tucson Electric Power is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of tampering suspects.
Benito and Carol Gutierrez have been accused in a disturbing case of child abuse involving their adopted children, authorities said.
Santa Cruz County Manager Jennifer St. John is proposing to close the justice court in Sonoita as a cost-cutting measure.
Dozens of teens spread their bodies across the pavement outside the White House on Monday to symbolize the dead in the Florida school shooting and call for stronger gun controls.
A woman was seriously hurt last week when the motorcycle she was riding on ran into a rope that had been strung across a road on Tucson's southeast side.
Billy Graham, America's most prominent Christian leader, was the pastor to both presidents and everyday Americans. Graham preached to nearly 215 million people around the world.
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.
The woman was sentenced to three years of probation and must pay full restitution to her victim.
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.
A Mobile Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday night in Toulminville.
The Dallas Mavericks have hired outside counsel to investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct by former team president Terdema Ussery in a Sports Illustrated report that described a hostile workplace environment for women.
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.
