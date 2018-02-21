Santa Cruz County officials expected to decide fate of Sonoita justice court

Santa Cruz County Manager Jennifer St. John is proposing to close the justice court in Sonoita as a cost-cutting measure. (Source: KOLD News 13)

The fate of the justice court in Sonoita is in the hands of the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors.

A vote is expected to take place during the Wednesday morning, Feb. 21, meeting.

Santa Cruz County Manager Jennifer St. John is proposing to close the court as a cost-cutting measure.

St. John said the closure would save the county about $200,000.

However, residents in the area argued closing the courthouse is not the answer.

If the board votes to close it, the courthouse in Nogales would serve all of Santa Cruz County.

Tucson News Now will be at the meeting and update you once the board votes.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.