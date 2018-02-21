Reward offered in cases of TEP equipment tampering

Tucson Electric Power says police and the FBI are investigating several instances of tampering with electrical equipment.

TEP says that since mid-January at least four tampering incidents have caused power outages to nearly 30,000 customers.

These incidents also cause public safety hazards.

TEP says it's trying to make sure workers carry identification so you can tell if they are legitimate. Most TEP employees and contractors wear shirts, vests and hard hats bearing the TEP logo and many drive vehicles bearing the logo. Workers in the field carry and are willing to display proper identification.

TEP is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of tampering suspects. Suspicious activity can be reported at 88-CRIME, the Pima County Attorney's anonymous tip line (520-882-7463) or online at 88crime.org or on the 88-CRIME mobile app.

In each incident, someone tampered with pole-mounted equipment:

Jan. 15: Damage near East Valencia Road and South Nogales Highway caused an outage affecting 9,100 customers

Jan. 24: Evidence of tampering was found near South Country Club Road and Interstate 10 causing an outage affecting 6,100 customers

Feb. 7: Equipment tampering was found along North La Cholla Boulevard that caused an outage affecting more than 7,900 customers

Feb. 19: Damage along South Country Club Road north of Interstate 10 cause an outage affecting more than 6,100 customers

