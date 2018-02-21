Reward offered in cases of TEP equipment tampering

Tucson Electric Power is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of tampering suspects.
Benito and Carol Gutierrez have been accused in a disturbing case of child abuse involving their adopted children, authorities said.
Santa Cruz County Manager Jennifer St. John is proposing to close the justice court in Sonoita as a cost-cutting measure.
Dozens of teens spread their bodies across the pavement outside the White House on Monday to symbolize the dead in the Florida school shooting and call for stronger gun controls.
A woman was seriously hurt last week when the motorcycle she was riding on ran into a rope that had been strung across a road on Tucson's southeast side.
Billy Graham, America's most prominent Christian leader, was the pastor to both presidents and everyday Americans. Graham preached to nearly 215 million people around the world.
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.
The woman was sentenced to three years of probation and must pay full restitution to her victim.
Family physicians, nurse practitioners and doctors whose health care focuses on non-narcotic therapies are some of the nation’s most prolific opioid prescription writers in recent years.
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.
A man charged with incest was granted bond on Tuesday while a bond hearing date has not yet for his daughter.
A Mobile Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday night in Toulminville.
Drinking two glasses of alcohol per day could reduce the chances of dying prematurely by 18 percent, compared to only 11 percent for daily physical activity.
