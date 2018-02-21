Cochise County deputies looking for dog lost in crash

After the single-vehicle crash, attempts to locate Rico Suave were unsuccessful.
Most of the articles she read said the green poop was from rat poison. She took the dogs, who are sisters, to the vet where her worst fears were confirmed - rat poison.
Razzo is a 2-year-old shepherd mix and is 55 pounds of energy.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that animal control confirmed two new cases of rabies in wildlife.
Over 100 at-risk shelter pets and dogs will be flown out of Phoenix for a second chance in Idaho Thursday morning.
Billy Graham, America's most prominent Christian leader, was the pastor to both presidents and everyday Americans. Graham preached to nearly 215 million people around the world.
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.
The woman was sentenced to three years of probation and must pay full restitution to her victim.
Family physicians, nurse practitioners and doctors whose health care focuses on non-narcotic therapies are some of the nation’s most prolific opioid prescription writers in recent years.
During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.
A man charged with incest was granted bond on Tuesday while a bond hearing date has not yet for his daughter.
A Mobile Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday night in Toulminville.
Drinking two glasses of alcohol per day could reduce the chances of dying prematurely by 18 percent, compared to only 11 percent for daily physical activity.
