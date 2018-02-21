Cochise County deputies looking for dog lost in crash

Deputies in Cochise County are asking you to be on the lookout for a boxer/Chihuahua mix who went missing after a crash on I-10.

"Rico Suave" and one person were in a car that crashed at Milepost 353 near Willcox on Saturday, Feb. 17.

After the single-vehicle crash, attempts to locate the dog were unsuccessful.

The male dog has a "Navajo-style multicolored" collar with two tags. One has the name "Rico Suave" and a New Mexico phone number. The other just has a NM phone number. He is microchipped out of Deming, NM.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Cochise County Sheriff's Office at 520-432-9500.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.