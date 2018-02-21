Water-main break closes road on Tucson's west side

A west-side Tucson street was closed because of a broken water main on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

North Fairview Avenue was closed north of West Prince Road.

There was no immediate estimate on how long the road would be closed.

Drivers were advised to use North Oracle Road as an alternate.

