What's new at the 2018 Pima County Fair

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
The 2018 Pima County Fair kicks off Thursday, April 19, and lasts through Sunday, April 29.  

Here's what's NEW this year: 

  • Rides:  Flying Jumbo, Konga, and Rockin Rodeo 
  • Attractions/Entertainers: Bengal Tiger Exhibits and Pig Races, as well as Washboard Willy, Stilt Walkers and Karen Quest Cowgirl Tricks
  • Food Drive and Free admission until noon, both Sundays, April 22 and April 29, with 3 cans of unopened food
  • Military Discount:  $5 any day
  • Ride-share discounts, download the Lyft app; Designated ride-share lanes, Parking exits

NEW FOOD

  • Lopez Concessions is offering:   TostiLocos - Tostito Chips topped with cucumber, jicama and Japanese peanuts; and Tostilote - Tostito chips topped with sour cream corn and Mexican cheese.
  • A Pop Above Concessions is offering:  Gourmet Popcorn flavors including - Jalapeno Maple Popcorn
  • Suck it Up Concessions is offering Jalapeno Lemonade and Peanut butter dipped bananas plus a large variety of flavored milk shakes
  • Top Notch Concessions offers deep fried strawberries, then covered with chocolate, plus funnel cake fries.
  • Also look for these new items on the carnival midway:  Fried Chicken on a Stick, Truffle Fries, Fruity Pebbles Shrimp, Giant Ice Cream Sandwiches

NEW ENTRIES
Along with our traditional entries in Home Arts and Fine Arts, there’s lots of new, non-traditional entries as well as youth learn and focus on the importance of Farm to Table as well as new S.T.E.M. activities

NEW Arts Themes:

  • Fine Arts Gallery: Ghost Towns
  • Home Arts Gallery: Retro
  • Student Gallery: Jungle (Wild About Art)

Updated Exhibits and Activities: 

  • Famer John Exhibit: Hen House
  • Garbage to Garden: Live worms and Guide to composting
  • Cotton: Home grown cotton, different types of cotton, role cotton plays in our lives
  • Wool: Sheared raw wool for hands on experience and the role wool plays in our lives
  • Garden/Orchard: Live citrus trees with tip on how to plan and care for citrus trees
  • Corn painting: See the perspective some of our local artists took and what they see in a corn cob
  • Digging for Worms: Compost do’s/don’ts, 
  • Crops:Pick Oranges and limes form our citrus trees, dig for lettuce, onions and carrots in the garden, lending a hand on the farm
  • S.T.E.M.: NASA Space Exhibits
     

Gates open: weekdays at 1 p.m., weekends 10 a.m. 
Carnival hours: weekdays 3 p.m. , weekends 11 a.m. 

Admission: $9 adults; $5 kids 6 to 10 years old; 5 and under free; $5 military
Parking:  $5

CONCERTS AT THE 2018 PIMA COUNTY FAIR

  • Thursday, April 19 8 p.m. - Ludacris                                
  • Friday, April 20 8 p.m. - Everclear  (appearing on the 4 Peaks Stage, no upgrades available); 9 p.m. - Anthrax                                
  • Saturday, April 21 8 p.m. - Randy Houser                                    
  • Sunday, April 22 7:30 p.m. - I Luv the 90’s Tour with Rob Base, All-4-One, Kid N Play            
  • Monday, April 23 4 p.m. - *Jefferson Starship (matinee); upgraded seating available at no charge, first come, first served (evening) - 7:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, April 25 7:30 p.m. - MercyMe                                
  • Thursday, April 26 8 p.m. - Ja Rule & Ashanti                            
  • Friday, April 27 8 p.m. - REO Speedwagon                            
  • Saturday, April 28 8 p.m. - Easton Corbin                                
  • Sunday, April 29 7:30 p.m. - Banda el Recodo                                 

Concerts are included with fair admission. With exception to Everclear performing Friday, April 20, concerts are on the Budweiser Main Stage.  

All concerts are included with fair admission and are festival seating with bleachers available on a first come first served basis. Lawn chairs are not allowed into the concert area. 

*A limited number of upgraded seats are available for $15 day of show and on sale at the Pima County Fair, Main Stage beer gardens.

Audio or video taping of performances is prohibited.  In some instances, flash cameras, laser pointers and other devices are not allowed.  

Visit Pimacountyfair.com for a complete list of prohibited items and behaviors.

Pima County Fairgrounds is at 11300 South Houghton Road, located on Houghton Road one mile south of Interstate 10 and exit #275. 

