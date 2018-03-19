What's new at the 2018 Pima County Fair

There are a few new "interesting" food items that will be offered at the 2018 Pima County Fair.

If you missed your chance to see the world famous Budweiser Clydesdales the last time they were in Tucson, here's your chance to see them again. The iconic 8-horse hitch will be back in southern Arizona to help kick off the Pima County Fair this week.

The 2018 Pima County Fair kicks off Thursday, April 19, and lasts through Sunday, April 29.

Here's what's NEW this year:

Rides: Flying Jumbo, Konga, and Rockin Rodeo

Attractions/Entertainers: Bengal Tiger Exhibits and Pig Races, as well as Washboard Willy, Stilt Walkers and Karen Quest Cowgirl Tricks

Food Drive and Free admission until noon, both Sundays, April 22 and April 29, with 3 cans of unopened food

Military Discount: $5 any day

Ride-share discounts, download the Lyft app; Designated ride-share lanes, Parking exits

NEW FOOD

Lopez Concessions is offering: TostiLocos - Tostito Chips topped with cucumber, jicama and Japanese peanuts; and Tostilote - Tostito chips topped with sour cream corn and Mexican cheese.

A Pop Above Concessions is offering: Gourmet Popcorn flavors including - Jalapeno Maple Popcorn

Suck it Up Concessions is offering Jalapeno Lemonade and Peanut butter dipped bananas plus a large variety of flavored milk shakes

Top Notch Concessions offers deep fried strawberries, then covered with chocolate, plus funnel cake fries.

Also look for these new items on the carnival midway: Fried Chicken on a Stick, Truffle Fries, Fruity Pebbles Shrimp, Giant Ice Cream Sandwiches

NEW ENTRIES

Along with our traditional entries in Home Arts and Fine Arts, there’s lots of new, non-traditional entries as well as youth learn and focus on the importance of Farm to Table as well as new S.T.E.M. activities

NEW Arts Themes:

Fine Arts Gallery: Ghost Towns

Home Arts Gallery: Retro

Student Gallery: Jungle (Wild About Art)

Updated Exhibits and Activities:

Famer John Exhibit: Hen House

Garbage to Garden: Live worms and Guide to composting

Cotton: Home grown cotton, different types of cotton, role cotton plays in our lives

Wool: Sheared raw wool for hands on experience and the role wool plays in our lives

Garden/Orchard: Live citrus trees with tip on how to plan and care for citrus trees

Corn painting: See the perspective some of our local artists took and what they see in a corn cob

Digging for Worms: Compost do’s/don’ts,

Crops:Pick Oranges and limes form our citrus trees, dig for lettuce, onions and carrots in the garden, lending a hand on the farm

S.T.E.M.: NASA Space Exhibits



Gates open: weekdays at 1 p.m., weekends 10 a.m.

Carnival hours: weekdays 3 p.m. , weekends 11 a.m.

Admission: $9 adults; $5 kids 6 to 10 years old; 5 and under free; $5 military

Parking: $5

CONCERTS AT THE 2018 PIMA COUNTY FAIR

Thursday, April 19 8 p.m. - Ludacris

Friday, April 20 8 p.m. - Everclear (appearing on the 4 Peaks Stage, no upgrades available); 9 p.m. - Anthrax

Saturday, April 21 8 p.m. - Randy Houser

Sunday, April 22 7:30 p.m. - I Luv the 90’s Tour with Rob Base, All-4-One, Kid N Play

Monday, April 23 4 p.m. - *Jefferson Starship (matinee); upgraded seating available at no charge, first come, first served (evening) - 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 25 7:30 p.m. - MercyMe

Thursday, April 26 8 p.m. - Ja Rule & Ashanti

Friday, April 27 8 p.m. - REO Speedwagon

Saturday, April 28 8 p.m. - Easton Corbin

Sunday, April 29 7:30 p.m. - Banda el Recodo

Concerts are included with fair admission. With exception to Everclear performing Friday, April 20, concerts are on the Budweiser Main Stage.

All concerts are included with fair admission and are festival seating with bleachers available on a first come first served basis. Lawn chairs are not allowed into the concert area.

*A limited number of upgraded seats are available for $15 day of show and on sale at the Pima County Fair, Main Stage beer gardens.

Audio or video taping of performances is prohibited. In some instances, flash cameras, laser pointers and other devices are not allowed.

Visit Pimacountyfair.com for a complete list of prohibited items and behaviors.

Pima County Fairgrounds is at 11300 South Houghton Road, located on Houghton Road one mile south of Interstate 10 and exit #275.

