Noon Notebook: Getting the best value when selling your jewelry

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Everybody loves nice jewelry, but how can you tell a quality product from the lower valued items?
Robert Chorost from the Precious Metals Refinery (PMR) in Tucson sat down with Lydia Camarillo to guide viewers on how to go about shopping for and selling diamonds.
According to Chorost, the most important things to keep in mind when determining a diamond's value is the 4 C's: cut, color, clarity, and carat.
Also, when selling a piece of jewelry, it's best to go for an in-person consultation. PMR is one of the only jewelry stores to utilize a radar gun that gives an exact composition of the item for an accurate appraisal.
Watch today's clip to hear more from PMR and how to get the most for your gold, silver, sterling, and platinum jewelry.
