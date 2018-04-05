NOON NOTEBOOK: Investing in precious metals the smart way

A: At Precious Metals Refinery, our Gemological Institute of America (GIA) trained staff evaluate all items. We use our extensive knowledge as well as the current "book value" to determine the retail value of your watch or jewelry. This allows us to make you the best offer possible. Now, there are a couple of things that sets PMR apart. All transactions occur in a private setting and your items will always remain in your sight. PMR is also one of the only jewelry stores in Tucson that utilize a radar gun. This lets us know the exact composition of your item. This is another reason we are able to offer you the most. In fact, PMR customers receive on average, 30-40% more for their valuables.