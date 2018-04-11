Noon Notebook: Protecting your home

TUCSON, AZ - Everyone wants a safe and happy home.
According to FBI statistics, Tucson has the highest rate of robberies in Arizona.
The Old Pueblo also shows up near the top in several other types categories -- property crimes (third), violent crimes (sixth), rapes (fourth), thefts (fourth) and vehicle thefts (sixth).
Mike Newton, general manager at Crimeguard, can help you protect your loved ones and property.
Q: How prevalent is property crime in Tucson and what security measures can people take to ensure their homes are safe?
A: Property crime in Tucson is very high. There are over 32,000 property crimes annually… to put that into perspective, you have a 1 in 17 chance of being a victim. That's more than 31 percent higher than the national average.
Now, there are a few simple steps you can take to help protect your home. First, it's important to have exterior lighting, preferably on a timer or motion sensor which will activate and startle intruders. You also want to avoid keeping your valuables in plain sight.
Now, the most effective way of preventing a break in is security screens. A security screen looks like a regular screen but is highly resistant to intrusion! Crimsafe Security Screens turn your home's entrances into security windows and doors, respectively. This means that once the security screens are installed, your home will be protected against intruders, burglary, and fire. Security screens are the most secure and cost effective solution for home security and protection.
Q: So what is the difference between a normal security screen and a Crimsafe Security Screen?
A: Research shows that the most common method of entry through most security screens is a series of well-placed kicks that bust the screen apart. You can kick at Crimsafe's Tensile-Tuff screen repeatedly, you're not going to get through and may injure yourself trying in the process. Our screens have been rigorously tested to withstand many weapons and blades and are very effective. We can fit them on any window or door in your home, to ensure the safety of you and your family.
Q: If someone wants to see how Crimeguard can protect their home, how can they get in touch with you?
A: They can visit our showroom on Speedway and Alvernon or call us at 777-3195 to schedule a free, in-home consultation.