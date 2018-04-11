Noon Notebook: Protecting your home

A: Research shows that the most common method of entry through most security screens is a series of well-placed kicks that bust the screen apart. You can kick at Crimsafe's Tensile-Tuff screen repeatedly, you're not going to get through and may injure yourself trying in the process. Our screens have been rigorously tested to withstand many weapons and blades and are very effective. We can fit them on any window or door in your home, to ensure the safety of you and your family.