UPDATE: SILVER Alert canceled as Scottsdale woman is found safe

By Tucson News Now Staff
Eve Narveson, 84, was last seen in a blue Kia Spectra (Source: AZDPS). Eve Narveson, 84, was last seen in a blue Kia Spectra (Source: AZDPS).
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

SILVER ALERT canceled at 4:56 p.m. Monday, April 16, as Eve Narveson was found disoriented and in good condition by Phoenix police. 

The SILVER alert had been issued on Saturday night, as 84-year-old Narveson had last been seen around 2:45 Saturday at her home in the South Scottsdale neighborhood, according to Scottsdale Police Department.

She left her house in a blue 2006 Kia Spectra with an Arizona license plate 761RXY, according to the alert. Narveson was wearing a red sweater and black pants.

