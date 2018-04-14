UPDATE: SILVER Alert canceled as Scottsdale woman is found safe

Eve Narveson, 84, was last seen in a blue Kia Spectra (Source: AZDPS).

SILVER ALERT canceled at 4:56 p.m. Monday, April 16, as Eve Narveson was found disoriented and in good condition by Phoenix police.

The SILVER alert had been issued on Saturday night, as 84-year-old Narveson had last been seen around 2:45 Saturday at her home in the South Scottsdale neighborhood, according to Scottsdale Police Department.

She left her house in a blue 2006 Kia Spectra with an Arizona license plate 761RXY, according to the alert. Narveson was wearing a red sweater and black pants.

