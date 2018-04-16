UPDATE: EB I-10 reopens after body found near Picacho - Tucson News Now

breaking

UPDATE: EB I-10 reopens after body found near Picacho

By Tucson News Now Staff
Police are investigating a report that someone was thrown out of a stopped vehicle and abandoned at Milepost 216. (Source: KOLD News 13) Police are investigating a report that someone was thrown out of a stopped vehicle and abandoned at Milepost 216. (Source: KOLD News 13)
PICACHO, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Eastbound traffic on Interstate 10 was detoured for several hours on Monday, April 16, near Picacho because of a police incident at Milepost 216.

The highway, which was closed at around midnight,  was reopened at about 7:30 a.m.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers were investigating a report that someone was thrown out of a stopped vehicle and abandoned at Milepost 216. Troopers were looking for a white Volkswagen Golf with Arizona license CDS 4416. 

No further details were immediately available.

Tucson News Now has a crew at the scene.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

