UPDATE: EB I-10 reopens after body found near Picacho

Police are investigating a report that someone was thrown out of a stopped vehicle and abandoned at Milepost 216. (Source: KOLD News 13)

Eastbound traffic on Interstate 10 was detoured for several hours on Monday, April 16, near Picacho because of a police incident at Milepost 216.

The highway, which was closed at around midnight, was reopened at about 7:30 a.m.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers were investigating a report that someone was thrown out of a stopped vehicle and abandoned at Milepost 216. Troopers were looking for a white Volkswagen Golf with Arizona license CDS 4416.

No further details were immediately available.

REOPENED: I-10 eastbound east of Eloy. The road has reopened at MP 216 after a police investigation. Expect delays as traffic clear. #aztraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 16, 2018

REMINDER: I-10 EB is closed at exit 211 for a law enforcement incident at milepost 216. All traffic must get off the interstate. Alternate route includes the frontage road to exit 219 to reenter the highway. pic.twitter.com/ECND37SUU8 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 16, 2018

Tucson News Now has a crew at the scene.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.