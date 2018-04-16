Jury breaks for weekend in trial of BP agent accused of killing Mexican teen

The victim in a homicide in the Foothills area was identified as 71-year-old Robert Belman.
The victim in a homicide in the Foothills area was identified as 71-year-old Robert Belman.
Santa Cruz County Sheriff Tony Estrada is reporting the first homicide in the county since 2011.
Santa Cruz County Sheriff Tony Estrada is reporting the first homicide in the county since 2011.
The jury in the trial of the Border Patrol agent accused of killing a Mexican teen in a cross-border shooting in 2012 has gone home for the weekend.
The jury in the trial of the Border Patrol agent accused of killing a Mexican teen in a cross-border shooting in 2012 has gone home for the weekend.
A two-year probe into the overdose death of music superstar Prince is reaching a critical stage as a county prosecutor reveals whether criminal charges will be filed.
A two-year probe into the overdose death of music superstar Prince is reaching a critical stage as a county prosecutor reveals whether criminal charges will be filed.
The Tucson Police Department is reporting that two suspects in the fatal shooting at a hotel on Speedway Wednesday night have been arrested.
The Tucson Police Department is reporting that two suspects in the fatal shooting at a hotel on Speedway Wednesday night have been arrested.
Sawyers watched her Florissant, MO, home go to auction Thursday. The highest bidder was her former attorney.
Sawyers watched her Florissant, MO, home go to auction Thursday. The highest bidder was her former attorney.
A customer at the restaurant took the gun from the suspect, who then took off his coat and fled the area.
A customer at the restaurant took the gun from the suspect, who then took off his coat and fled the area.
Four people were killed and four others injured in a mass shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch early Sunday. The suspect is still on the run.
Four people were killed and four others injured in a mass shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch early Sunday. The suspect is still on the run.
Crystal Tadlock is not happy about the fine she said
Crystal Tadlock is not happy about the fine she said
The world's oldest person has died in southern Japan at the age of 117.
The world's oldest person has died in southern Japan at the age of 117.