Pima County Fair bringing Budweiser Clydesdales back to Tucson - Tucson News Now

Pima County Fair bringing Budweiser Clydesdales back to Tucson

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Budweiser Clydesdales (Source: Pixabay/Buffer) Budweiser Clydesdales (Source: Pixabay/Buffer)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

If you missed your chance to see the world famous Budweiser Clydesdales the last time they were in Tucson, here's your chance to see them again. 

The iconic 8-horse hitch will be back in southern Arizona to help kick off the Pima County Fair this week. 

You'll have a chance to see the Clydesdales at the following dates and times: 

  • Wednesday, April 18 (single horse showing): Fry’s Food Store at 4036 North 1st Avenue from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (no charge to view)
  • Thursday, April 19 and Friday, April 20 (full hitch): Pima County Fairgrounds at 11300 South Houghton Road.  Gates open at 1 p.m. with the full hitch parade at 5 p.m. (General admission ticket required on both days.)
  • Saturday, April 21 and Sunday, April 22 (full hitch): Pima County Fairgrounds at 11300 South Houghton Road. Gates open at 10 a.m. with the full hitch parade at 5 p.m. (General admission ticket required on both days.)

This special appearance during the Pima County Fair is just one of hundreds that the famous 8-horse hitch makes annually.  

A few facts to know about Clydesdales: 

Canadians of Scottish descent brought the first Clydesdales to America in the mid-1800’s.  Today, the giant draft horses are used primarily for breeding and show.

Horses chosen for the Budweiser Clydesdale hitch must be at least three years of age, stand approximately 18 hands – or six feet – at the shoulder, weigh an average of 2,000 pounds, must be bay in color, have four white legs, and a blaze of white on the face and black mane and tail.  A gentle temperament is very important as hitch horses meet millions of people each year.

A single Clydesdale hitch horse will consume as much as 20-25 quarts of feed, 40-50 pounds of hay and 30 gallons of water per day.

Each hitch travels with a Dalmatian.  In the early days of brewing, Dalmatians were bred and trained to protect the horses and guard the wagon when the driver went inside to make deliveries.

The Budweiser Clydesdales can be viewed at the Anheuser-Busch breweries in St. Louis, Mo.; Merrimack, N.H.; and Ft. Collins, Colo.  They also may be viewed at Grant’s Farm in St. Louis and at Warm Springs Ranch, the 300-plus acre Clydesdale breeding farm located near Boonville, Mo.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Woman loses home at auction to former attorney

    Woman loses home at auction to former attorney

    Saturday, April 21 2018 11:11 PM EDT2018-04-22 03:11:04 GMT
    Sunday, April 22 2018 5:23 AM EDT2018-04-22 09:23:15 GMT
    Sawyers watched her Florissant, MO, home go to auction Thursday. The highest bidder was her former attorney. (Source: KPLR/CNN)Sawyers watched her Florissant, MO, home go to auction Thursday. The highest bidder was her former attorney. (Source: KPLR/CNN)

    Sawyers watched her Florissant, MO, home go to auction Thursday. The highest bidder was her former attorney.

    Sawyers watched her Florissant, MO, home go to auction Thursday. The highest bidder was her former attorney.

  • 4 dead in Waffle House shooting in Tennessee; suspect sought

    4 dead in Waffle House shooting in Tennessee; suspect sought

    Sunday, April 22 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-04-22 12:34:45 GMT
    Sunday, April 22 2018 2:56 PM EDT2018-04-22 18:56:02 GMT
    A customer at the restaurant took the gun from the suspect, who then took off his coat and fled the area. (Source: CNN)A customer at the restaurant took the gun from the suspect, who then took off his coat and fled the area. (Source: CNN)
    Police in Tennessee say three people were killed and four were injured in a shooting at a Waffle House restaurant early Sunday. (Source: CNN)Police in Tennessee say three people were killed and four were injured in a shooting at a Waffle House restaurant early Sunday. (Source: CNN)

    A customer at the restaurant took the gun from the suspect, who then took off his coat and fled the area. 

    A customer at the restaurant took the gun from the suspect, who then took off his coat and fled the area. 

  • Search ongoing for gunman after 4 killed, 4 injured in mass shooting at Waffle House

    Search ongoing for gunman after 4 killed, 4 injured in mass shooting at Waffle House

    Sunday, April 22 2018 5:55 AM EDT2018-04-22 09:55:32 GMT
    Sunday, April 22 2018 2:31 PM EDT2018-04-22 18:31:58 GMT
    Travis Reinking (Courtesy: Metro Police)Travis Reinking (Courtesy: Metro Police)

    Four people were killed and four others injured in a mass shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch early Sunday. The suspect is still on the run.

    Four people were killed and four others injured in a mass shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch early Sunday. The suspect is still on the run.

    •   
Powered by Frankly