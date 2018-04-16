Sen. McCain undergoes surgery for intestinal infection

The recall of romaine lettuce from Yuma, AZ, keeps on growing
The recall of romaine lettuce from Yuma, AZ, keeps on growing
Many children are automatically labeled as being allergic to penicillin if they develop a mild rash.
Many children are automatically labeled as being allergic to penicillin if they develop a mild rash.
The roaches are part of a booming traditional Chinese medicine industry. Their ground-up powdered remains are also used to treat burns, and experts claim roach milk is very nutritious.
The roaches are part of a booming traditional Chinese medicine industry. Their ground-up powdered remains are also used to treat burns, and experts claim roach milk is very nutritious.
ZIP codes may serve as reliable indicators in assessing the health of metro Phoenix residents and just how long they might live.
ZIP codes may serve as reliable indicators in assessing the health of metro Phoenix residents and just how long they might live.
Gov. Doug Ducey signed House Bill 2588 on Tuesday, which will assign a fine of $250 to anyone who is caught misrepresenting their pet as a service animal.
Gov. Doug Ducey signed House Bill 2588 on Tuesday, which will assign a fine of $250 to anyone who is caught misrepresenting their pet as a service animal.
Sawyers watched her Florissant, MO, home go to auction Thursday. The highest bidder was her former attorney.
Sawyers watched her Florissant, MO, home go to auction Thursday. The highest bidder was her former attorney.
A customer at the restaurant took the gun from the suspect, who then took off his coat and fled the area.
A customer at the restaurant took the gun from the suspect, who then took off his coat and fled the area.
Four people were killed and four others injured in a mass shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch early Sunday. The suspect is still on the run.
Four people were killed and four others injured in a mass shooting at a Waffle House in Antioch early Sunday. The suspect is still on the run.
Crystal Tadlock is not happy about the fine she said
Crystal Tadlock is not happy about the fine she said
The world's oldest person has died in southern Japan at the age of 117.
The world's oldest person has died in southern Japan at the age of 117.