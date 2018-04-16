Sen. McCain undergoes surgery for intestinal infection - Tucson News Now

Sen. McCain undergoes surgery for intestinal infection

By Tucson News Now Staff
Arizona Senator John McCain. (Source: Gage Skidmore / Flickr) Arizona Senator John McCain. (Source: Gage Skidmore / Flickr)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, had surgery on Sunday, April 15 to treat an intestinal infection related to diverticulitis.

“Over the last few months, Senator McCain has been participating in physical therapy at his home in Cornville, Arizona, as he recovers from the side effects of cancer treatment," his office said in a news release. "He has remained engaged on his work as Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and has enjoyed frequent visits from his family, friends, staff and Senate colleagues."

McCain was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer, in July 2017.

The six-term Arizona lawmaker has not returned to Washington, D.C., since he was hospitalized for the side effects of the cancer treatment in December 2017.

 “Senator McCain and his family are grateful to the senator’s excellent care team, and appreciate the support and prayers they continue to receive from people all over the country," according to McCain's office.

