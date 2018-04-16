Audience members needed for new cooking show filming at the Pima County Fair

Interested in being on television? A new cooking show called Carnival Kings will be filming at the 2018 Pima County Fair on two days and is looking for audience members.

This is a new series that will air this summer on the Cooking Channel.

Residents are invited to be part of the audience to watch a live, televised cooking competition between the show’s host and food stars from the Pima County Fair. Participants will have a high likelihood of appearing in the final show and will also receive free entry to the fair!

Interested participants should send an email to CKaudience@gmail.com before Wednesday, April 18 - with first and last names to register. Registered audience members will be emailed a form that they’ll need to bring to the fair for free admission and parking.

Cooking Channel and Citizen Pictures are working closely with Launa Rabago, Entertainment and Marketing Manager of the Pima County Fair to produce two outstanding episodes.

Episode 1: 9:30 am – 4 pm on Friday, April 20 (audience members must arrive by 9:30 am)

Episode 2: 9:30 am – 4 pm on Saturday, April 21 (audience members must arrive by 9:30 am)

Filming will take place at the Pima County Fairgrounds at 11300 South Houghton Road, 85747 (Located one mile south of I-10 and Houghton Road. Exit #275)

FAIR WEBSITE: https://www.pimacountyfair.com

