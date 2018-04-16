San Luis CBP officers catch woman using her daughter to smuggle drugs

Drugs found taped to torso of 12-year-old girl. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a mother on Friday, April 13 in connection to a failed drug smuggling attempt involving the use of her 12-year-old daughter, at Arizona’s Port of San Luis, near Yuma.

Officers referred a 35-year-old woman for an additional search of her Nissan hatchback as she attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico on Friday afternoon. According to a CBP news release, the woman had her three children in the car.

A CBP canine alerted to the 12-year-old daughter, leading officers to discover more than two pounds of cocaine, worth almost $24,000 wrapped around the girl's torso.

CBP officers seized the vehicle as well as the drugs.

The case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.