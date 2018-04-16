San Luis CBP officers catch woman using her daughter to smuggle - Tucson News Now

San Luis CBP officers catch woman using her daughter to smuggle drugs

By Special for Tucson News Now
Drugs found taped to torso of 12-year-old girl. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) Drugs found taped to torso of 12-year-old girl. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
San Luis, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a mother on Friday, April 13 in connection to a failed drug smuggling attempt involving the use of her 12-year-old daughter, at Arizona’s Port of San Luis, near Yuma. 

Officers referred a 35-year-old woman for an additional search of her Nissan hatchback as she attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico on Friday afternoon. According to a CBP news release, the woman had her three children in the car. 

A CBP canine alerted to the 12-year-old daughter, leading officers to discover more than two pounds of cocaine, worth almost $24,000 wrapped around the girl's torso.

CBP officers seized the vehicle as well as the drugs.

The case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

