Saguaro National Park East offering Jr Ranger summer camps

Looking for something for your kids to do this summer? If they are between 6 to 11 years old, they are eligible to participate in the Junior Ranger Camps offered by the Saguaro National Park's east district Rincon Mountain District.

The camps offer fun and exciting opportunities to learn about Arizona's national parks, the plants and animals of the Sonoran Desert. Junior rangers will participate in early morning hikes, games and crafts with a little help from rangers and volunteers with the National Park Service.

“Animals, plants and humans all share this desert and we each have adapted to the environment in our own way,” said to camp coordinator, Jeff Wallner, in a recent news release. “We are recruiting the next generation of young ‘rangers’ to come learn, explore and protect what makes the Sonoran Desert and the Tucson landscape so unique.”

Camps are three days - Monday to Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; there is a $30 fee per child, per camp though scholarships may be available. First timers camps are June 4 to June 6 and June 11 to June 13. Graduate camp, for last year's campers will be June 18 to 20.

“We are honored and excited to offer children the opportunity to join the National Park Service "team" as Junior Rangers, said Superintendent Leah McGinnis.



Space is limited and advance registration is required.

Applications will be accepted through May 6, when a lottery drawing to determine registrants will be held, with results available later that afternoon.

For more information, or to get an application, visit the park on-line at www.nps.gov/sagu, stop by the Rincon Mountain Visitor Center, located at 3693 S. South Old Spanish Trail, or call (520) 733-5153.

